With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through December 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier on Thursday.The back-to-back votes by the...Full Article
Joe Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
