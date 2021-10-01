State Media: North Korea Fires New Anti-Aircraft Missile In Test

Watch VideoNorth Korea said Friday it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile, the fourth weapons launch in recent weeks that experts say is part of a strategy to win relief from sanctions and other concessions.
