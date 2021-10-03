Julio Urias' 20th win keeps Los Angeles Dodgers alive in NL West race
Published
Julio Urias became the majors' only 20-game winner this year and kept the Los Angeles Dodgers alive in the race for the NL West crown...Full Article
Published
Julio Urias became the majors' only 20-game winner this year and kept the Los Angeles Dodgers alive in the race for the NL West crown...Full Article
Julio Urias became the majors' only 20-game winner this year and kept the Los Angeles Dodgers alive in the race for the NL West..