Dog the Bounty Hunter turns over evidence about Brian Laundrie to authorities
Published
Dog the Bounty hunter hopes the evidence can be examined for DNA to prove fugitive Brian Laundrie’s presence at a Florida park.Full Article
Published
Dog the Bounty hunter hopes the evidence can be examined for DNA to prove fugitive Brian Laundrie’s presence at a Florida park.Full Article
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is looking into a hiker's new tip about a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie.
Duane 'Dog' Chapman added $10K to the standing reward on information to find Brian Laundrie.