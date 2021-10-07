A powerful earthquake early today shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.The death toll was expected...Full Article
5.7 magnitude earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills several, death toll expected to rise
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake early Thursday shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with..
SeattlePI.com
Several killed as earthquake hits southern Pakistan
It has initially been registered as a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. At least 15 people have died but disaster management officials say..
Deutsche Welle