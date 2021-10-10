Gen. Raymond Odierno, Who Commanded U.S. Forces in Iraq, Dies at 67
The retired Army general capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army’s chief of staff. He had suffered from cancer, his family said.Full Article
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped..
