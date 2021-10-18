Dodgers lose to Atlanta Braves on walk-off in NLCS Game 2
Published
Eddie Rosario's run-scoring single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning lifts the Braves to a 5-4 win and a 2-0 lead in the NLCS as it...Full Article
Published
Eddie Rosario's run-scoring single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning lifts the Braves to a 5-4 win and a 2-0 lead in the NLCS as it...Full Article
For the second-consecutive night, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in walk-off fashion. This time, it was Eddie..
Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley each notched RBI hits in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull the Atlanta Braves even with the Los..