Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008
Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop
Microsoft executives warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee in 2008, the company has confirmed.
The billionaire's divorce from Melinda was finalized in August.