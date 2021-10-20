News24.com | Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews giant column of ash
Published
Japan's Mount Aso has erupted, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.Full Article
Published
Japan's Mount Aso has erupted, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.Full Article
Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted on Wednesday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers..