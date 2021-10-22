Sheriff: Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer

Watch VideoActor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic...
