After a tragic accident on the film set of "Rust", a very distraught Alec Baldwin repeatedly asked why he was given a “hot gun” after his prop weapon discharged accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins injuring director Joel Souza.Full Article
Alec Baldwin Accidently Kills Cinematographer With a Prop Gun on Movie Set
