Victoria has recorded 1461 new locally acquired Covid-19 infections as the state prepares for another round of new freedoms this week.The number is significantly down from Sunday's figure of 1935 cases, sparking hope the curve in...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Victoria records 1461 new local cases
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Victoria records 1,510 new local COVID-19 cases and four deaths
SBS
About 75 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated.
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Victoria records 1749 new local cases of coronavirus
New Zealand Herald
Victoria has recorded 1749 new locally acquired Covid-19 infections on Tuesday as health authorities identify 25,000 people who..
-
Victoria records 1750 new COVID-19 cases as Andrews flags more freedoms
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Victoria records 2,232 new COVID-19 cases as Melbourne prepares to exit lockdown
SBS
-
Victoria records 1,749 new local COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths
SBS
-
Major Cities in Australia, New Zealand Facing Different COVID-19 Lockdown Scenarios
VOA News