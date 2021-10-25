In photos: Drought-stricken California lashed by heavy rains, flooding and mudslides
Published
A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.The big picture:...Full Article
Published
A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.The big picture:...Full Article
Heavy rains on Sunday drenched California’s Bay area and the surrounding region, causing widespread flooding and power outages.