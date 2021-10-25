Sudan's Military Takes Power In Coup, Arrests Prime Minister

Watch VideoSudan's military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country's shaky progress toward democracy.
Security forces opened fire on some of the crowds, and three...
