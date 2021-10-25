Former PM Chretien called out over comments on residential schools
Former prime minister Jean Chretien is being called out over his recent comments on residential schools, after stating he was not aware of any abuses happening in these institutions while he was minister of then-Indian affairs. In the CTV interview, Chretien was asked whether he takes some responsibility or would apologize for his role in Canada's residential school legacy. 'We were not informed of any abuse at that time,' he said.Full Article