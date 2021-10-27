Pelosi: In 'Good Shape' On Biden Domestic Plan, Infrastructure Bill

Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues early Wednesday that Democrats are in "pretty good shape" on President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill as they race to wrap up talks ahead of his departure for global summits.
