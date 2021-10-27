Adam Levine addresses fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 performance
Published
A fan had to be removed by security after she rushed the stage and grabbed Levine’s arm while he was performing the song “Sunday Morning.”Full Article
Published
A fan had to be removed by security after she rushed the stage and grabbed Levine’s arm while he was performing the song “Sunday Morning.”Full Article
Adam Levine addresses fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 performance
During Maroon 5's performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, Levine had his eyes closed while singing when a female fan rushed..