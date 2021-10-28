Oil Executives Testify On Climate Change, Alleged Disinformation

Watch VideoExxonMobil’s chief executive said Thursday that his company "does not spread disinformation regarding climate change" as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it.
In prepared testimony at a landmark House hearing, CEO Darren Woods...
Watch VideoExxonMobil’s chief executive said Thursday that his company "does not spread disinformation regarding climate change" as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it.