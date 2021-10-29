Ex-Maryland Man Who Joined Al-Qaida Sentenced To 26 Years

Watch VideoA military jury imposed a sentence of 26 years Friday on a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. But under a plea deal, the man could be released as soon as next year because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities.
