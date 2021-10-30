Atlanta Braves' bullpen delivers after Brian Snitker pulls Ian Anderson in Game 3
Published
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he went with his "gut" when he pulled starter Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings and turned to his...Full Article
Published
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he went with his "gut" when he pulled starter Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings and turned to his...Full Article
When the Atlanta Braves left Los Angeles, they were thinking that they would be facing Max Scherzer in Game 6. Brian Snitker said..