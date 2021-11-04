A 36-year-old man has faced court charged over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia.Terence Darrell Kelly was taken into custody and questioned before police released a statement late on Thursday,...Full Article
Cleo Smith: Terence Darrell Kelly appears in court charged over alleged abduction
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Australia's Cleo Smith case: Terence Darrell Kelly charged over abduction of 4-year-old
#cleosmith #terencedarrellkelly
Upworthy