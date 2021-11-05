Biden Administration Sues Texas Over New Voting Law

Watch VideoThe Biden administration on Thursday sued Texas over new election laws that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who remain unable in Congress to pass legislation they say is needed to counteract a year of Republicans adding restrictive voting measures nationwide.
