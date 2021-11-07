Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early today and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the...Full Article
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives drone assassination bid
