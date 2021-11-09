Prosecution Rests Its Case In The Trial Of Kyle Rittenhouse

Watch VideoProsecutors have rested their case against Kyle Rittenhouse after 5 1/2 days of testimony in which they sought to portray him as the instigator in the shootings that left two men dead and a third wounded during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
