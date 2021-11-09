Tensions Rise In Migrant Standoff At Poland-Belarus Border

Watch VideoPoland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff.
The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of...
