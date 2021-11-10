Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Case Thrown Into Jeopardy By Mistrial Bid

Watch VideoThe murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy Wednesday when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.
Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request but was clearly angry at the...
