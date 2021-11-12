At Least 15 Injured In Afghanistan Mosque Bombing

Watch VideoA Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers, wounding at least 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Islamic State group militants have been waging a campaign of violence.
Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been...
