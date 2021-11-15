Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy Won't Seek Reelection

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoDemocratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving current member of the Senate, said Monday he will not seek reelection next year to the seat he has held for eight terms.

Leahy, 81, said he and his wife, Marcelle, have concluded that, "it is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on...

