Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won't seek reelection
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont says he will not seek reelection to the seat he has held for eight terms. (Nov. 15)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore of the Senate and fourth longest-serving senator in history, announced he will not..
The Senate’s longest-serving Democrat is retiring after 47 years in office — the latest major retirement ahead of 2022's..
The Vermont Democrat, chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate president pro tempore, will retire after serving for 46..