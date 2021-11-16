Anti-satellite weapon test: Did Russia start a space war?

The United States cracked down on Russia for testing the anti-satellite weapons calling the tests "reckless". State Department spokesman Ned Price said that space debris caused by the destruction of the satellite jeopardised the safety of the International Space Station (ISS), TASS reports. "Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," US state department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing."The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations." Russia's actions pose a threat to long-term sustainability of outer space. The State Department spokesman also accused Moscow of insincerity in its stance about the deployment of weapons in space. He said the United States will work with its partners and allies to prepare a response to such actions.