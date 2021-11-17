U.S. Offering Investment To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Capacity

Watch VideoThe Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services'...

