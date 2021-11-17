U.S. Offering Investment To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Capacity

Watch VideoThe Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services'...
Watch VideoThe Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.