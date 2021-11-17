Ahmaud Arbery trial: Travis McMichael takes stand, says it was a 'life-or-death situation'
Published
One of three white men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.
#ahmaudarbery #travismcmichael
Published
One of three white men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.
#ahmaudarbery #travismcmichael
Travis McMichael, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have finished presenting their case against three white men charged with chasing and killing black man Ahmaud Arbery..