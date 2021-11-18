Gov. Kevin Stitt commutes Julius Jones' sentence to life without possibility of parole
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has commuted Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones' sentence to life without parole.
#kevinstitt #juliusjones #gov
A large crowd of Julius Jones supporters celebrated outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday when..
Jones' sentence was commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.