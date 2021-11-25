Avenge the dinosaurs with asteroid defence mission: SpaceX chief Elon Musk tells NASA
Published
Elon Musk said that NASA's asteroid defence mission will avenge the wipeout of dinosaurs from the face of Earth.Full Article
Published
Elon Musk said that NASA's asteroid defence mission will avenge the wipeout of dinosaurs from the face of Earth.Full Article
A Space X rocket blasted off Tuesday night for a mission of self-destruction ... and it's end game is to save planet earth! NASA..
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) LOS ANGELES: A SpaceX rocket was set to blast off from California late Tuesday as NASA seeks to..