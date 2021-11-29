Max Scherzer, Mets agree to record contract as right-hander signs three-year, $130 million deal
Published
The Mets appear to be adding Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom
#mets #jacobdegrom #maxscherzer
Published
The Mets appear to be adding Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom
#mets #jacobdegrom #maxscherzer
Showing off the team’s deep pockets, the Mets agreed to give Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, a three-year contract that..
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets have agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract, sources familiar..