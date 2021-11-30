The Voice 's Wendy Moten Returns to the Stage with Casts on Both Arms Following Last Week's Fall
Published
Wendy Moten previously said she was "OK" following an on-stage fall last Tuesday on NBC's The Voice
#thevoice #wendymoten #wendymotenreturns
Published
Wendy Moten previously said she was "OK" following an on-stage fall last Tuesday on NBC's The Voice
#thevoice #wendymoten #wendymotenreturns
Wendy Moten previously said she was "OK" following an on-stage fall last Tuesday on NBC's The Voice
Wendy Moten‘s on-stage fall during last week’s live results show of The Voice was much worse than we initially thought. The..