Student Kills 3, Injures 8 In Michigan High School Shooting

Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy's patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said.
Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after...
