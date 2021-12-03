State Rests Case In Jussie Smollett Trial After Star Witnesses

Watch VideoThe state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former "Empire" actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out.
After a three-day presentation of evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the...
Watch VideoThe state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former "Empire" actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out.