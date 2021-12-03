A prosecutor says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school were summoned a few hours earlier after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a person bleeding and the words "help me."Oakland County...Full Article
Michigan school shooting: Suspect's parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
