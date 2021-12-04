Ohio State football quarterback Quinn Ewers to enter NCAA transfer portal
Published
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to leave Ohio State after one season with the program.
#freshman #quinnewers #ohiostate
Published
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to leave Ohio State after one season with the program.
#freshman #quinnewers #ohiostate
Ohio State quarterback Quinn Evers, who was the top prospect in the class of 2022, is set to enter the transfer portal, sources..
The top-ranked player from the 2021 class played in only one game this season, handing off twice at the end of a 56-7 victory over..