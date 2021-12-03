Sources: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers to enter transfer portal
Ewers is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for his next school, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Ohio State quarterback Quinn Evers, who was the top prospect in the class of 2022, is set to enter the transfer portal, sources..