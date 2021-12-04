A US judge imposed a combined US$1 million bond Saturday (local time) for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial...Full Article
Michigan shooting: Suspect's parents plea not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
