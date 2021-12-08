Watch VideoJurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial Wednesday, with the defense claiming that Kim Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution...Full Article
Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Former Officer Kim Potter
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live Updates: Trial Over Daunte Wright’s Death to Begin
NYTimes.com
Opening statements are expected in the trial of Kimberly Potter, a former police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., who faces..
-
With jury set, Kim Potter trial turns to opening statements
Denver Post
-
Kim Potter trial over Daunte Wright's death kicks off Wednesday with opening arguments
Upworthy
-
Jury to hear opening statements in trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter
Upworthy
-
Kim Potter trial, key Supreme Court case, Meadows on the clock: 5 things to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
With jury set, trial turns to opening statements in Daunte Wright killing
NPR
Opening statements are set for today in manslaughter trial of police officer Kim Potter for the death of Black motorist Daunte..
-
Kim Potter's trial in Daunte Wright's death will have a mostly white jury
NPR
-
Jury selected in trial of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death
USATODAY.com
-
Mostly White Jury Nearly Set For Trial In Daunte Wright's Death
Newsy
-
Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated
Upworthy