The world's youngest Prime Minister has apologised for going clubbing after coming into contact with a Covid case.Finland PM Sanna Marin issued a statement after a night out in Helsinki. It was reported by local media the country's...Full Article
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologises for nightclubbing after Covid contact
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Finland's Sanna Marin, one of world's youngest leaders, apologizes for clubbing after COVID exposure
USATODAY.com
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized after facing backlash for spending a night out in Helsinki after she was exposed to..
-
Finland’s prime minister apologizes after partying all night despite covid-19 exposure
Washington Post
-
Finland's PM apologises for not isolating after night club photo surfaces
Upworthy
-
Sanna Marin: Finland's PM sorry for clubbing after Covid contact
BBC News
-
Finland's Sanna Marin 'very sorry' for night out after close contact with COVID-19
euronews