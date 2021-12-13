Anne Rice, Author of Interview With the Vampire, Dies at 80 - IGN
Anne Rice, the Gothic author who wrote Interview With the Vampire alongside over 30 other novels, has died at the age of 80.
Anne Rice, the author of "Interview with the Vampire", died from complications of a stroke at the age of 80.
