Calling him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman," Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021. Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX,...Full Article
Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' is Elon Musk
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elizabeth Warren slams Elon Musk's 'person of the year' title, saying the tax code should be changed so he stops 'freeloading off everyone else'
Business Insider
Sen. Warren shared a tax advocacy group's parody TIME cover of Musk, the world's richest person, with "TAX ME" front and center.
-
Elon Musk named Time magazine Person of the Year
Chicago S-T
-
Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk
SeattlePI.com
-
Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk
SeattlePI.com
-
Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’
Indian Express
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Time’ Names Elon Musk Person of the Year
Wibbitz Top Stories
‘Time’ Names Elon Musk , Person of the Year.
The announcement
was made on Dec. 13.
In 2021, Musk made the..
-
Elon Musk rips the political class again, saying 'government is inherently not a good steward of capital' even though his companies thrived from government subsidies
Business Insider
-
Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'
Business Insider
-
News24.com | Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
News24
-
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' for 2021
Upworthy