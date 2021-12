Buck Showalter Agrees to 3-Year Contract as Mets Manager; Replaces Luis RojasDecember 18, 2021Buck Showalter has been given the task of turning the New York Mets around.Mets owner Steve Cohen...



#luisrojasdecember #jonheyman #themets #mlbnetwork #stevecohen #turnaround #2021buckshowalter #luisrojas #metsmanager #buckshowalter