Experts Warn Holiday Travel Will Fuel Spread Of Omicron Variant

Watch VideoMany people seem more interested in traveling this holiday season than last year, and you can tell from the crowds at the airports. Much of that confidence in safety is due to the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines.
*SEE MORE: What Is Omicron's Current U.S. Impact?*
However, health experts are warning you can...
Watch VideoMany people seem more interested in traveling this holiday season than last year, and you can tell from the crowds at the airports. Much of that confidence in safety is due to the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines.