Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James over investigations into his business
The move comes after James's office said it wanted to depose Trump next month as parts of its civil tax fraud probe.
The move comes after James's office said it wanted to depose Trump next month as parts of its civil tax fraud probe.
The lawsuit describes James, a Democrat, as having “personal disdain for Trump."
Letitia James is trying to get the former president to testify under oath.