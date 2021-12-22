South Africa's noticeable drop in new Covid-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they...Full Article
Covid 19: South Africa's case drop may show Omicron peak has passed
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Case drop suggests South Africa’s Omicron peak may have passed
“The rapid rise of new cases has been followed by a rapid fall and it appears we’re seeing the beginning of the decline of this..
Brisbane Times