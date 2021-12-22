Covid 19: South Africa's case drop may show Omicron peak has passed

Covid 19: South Africa's case drop may show Omicron peak has passed

New Zealand Herald

Published

South Africa's noticeable drop in new Covid-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they...

Full Article